Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away to Hit the Stage in Japan

Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning animated feature Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi) will hit the stage in Japan in February 2022, in a world-premiere production written and directed by Tony winner John Caird (Les Misérables).

Presented by Toho Co., Ltd., Spirited Away will be presented in Tokyo at the Imperial Theatre, February-March 2022, and will then tour to Osaka (April), Fukuoka (May), Sapporo (June), and Nagoya (June-July).

The Studio Ghibli film tells the story of Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl moving with her parents to their new home, and the mysterious adventures they are entangled in. Chihiro will be double-cast with actors Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi.

Additional information is still to be announced.