Glenn Close Joins Broadway Legends Holiday Ornament Collection

Multiple Tony winner Glenn Close has lent her likeness to the newest addition of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS's Broadway Legends ornament series. Close joins Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand, and Gwen Verdon as part of the Broadway Legends series.

Donning her signature turban and Art Deco-inspired cloak, the collectable ornament features Close as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. Close won a Tony Award when she originated the role on Broadway in 1994, then returned for Broadway and London revivals in 2016 and is set to play Desmond in an upcoming film version.

"I'm sure Norma Desmond would be thrilled to be a gorgeous Christmas ornament as long as she is hung in a good light!" Close said about the ornament. "Joining this lineup of legends as one of the most iconic characters of Broadway is a special honor. Broadway Cares has always been near and dear to my heart, and I'm thrilled Norma can help others while bringing a little holiday cheer into homes across the country."

The ornament was designed exclusively for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS by artist Glen Hanson with the Christopher Radko Company. Hanson has designed the Broadway Legends ornaments for the last six years.

To purchase the ornament, click here.