Glee Cast Will Reunite for Naya Rivera Tribute at GLAAD Media Awards

The cast of Glee will reunite to pay tribute to Naya Rivera and her groundbreaking character, Santana Lopez, at the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, April 8, at 8pm ET on YouTube.

The tribute will honor the 10-year anniversary of Santana's coming out as a lesbian and will spotlight the character's impact on LGBTQ teens and Latinx LGBTQ representation on television.

Glee cast members set to take part include (in alphabetical order) are Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz. Demi Lovato, who played Santana's girlfriend on the GLAAD Media Award-winning series, will introduce the tribute.

Rivera died last summer at the age of 33, after drowning during a pontoon trip with her then 4-year-old son.