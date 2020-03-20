Georgia Stitt to Release New Album on April 10

Composer/lyricist Georgia Stitt will release a new album of original music, titled A Quiet Revolution via Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals. The record will drop digitally on April 10 and on CD May 1.

The album, which includes thirteen tracks written over the last decade, features theater luminaries Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Heidi Blickenstaff, Andréa Burns, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Amber Iman, Jeremy Jordan, Caitlin Kinnunen, Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, and E.J. Zimmerman.

A Quiet Revolutionis produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Georgia Stitt, with music direction and orchestrations by Stitt. It marks Stitt's fourth album of original music, and her first in almost a decade. Stitt's songs are published by Concord Music Publishing.