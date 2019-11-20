Gavin Lee, Sierra Boggess, and More to Star in Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol

The Actors Fund has announced a one-night-only concert presentation of Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol on Monday, December 16, 7:30pm at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College.

Featuring a score by composer Jule Styne and lyricist Bob Merrill, the musical is described as "a delightful retelling of the Dickens classic, featuring the comically myopic cartoon character Quincy Magoo. Originally aired in December 1962, Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol was the first animated holiday special ever produced specifically for television."

The concert will star Gavin Lee as Mr. Magoo/Ebenezer Scrooge, Sierra Boggess as Belle, Claybourne Elder as Bob Crachit, Kyle Selig as Young Ebenezer, Matthew Scott as Fred, Michael Potts as Jacob Marley, Don Darryl Rivera as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Frederic Odgaard as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Klea Blackhurst as the Charwoman, Jennifer Cody as the Laundress, Jeff Blumenkrantz as the Undertaker, Stephen DeRosa as the Old Man, and Jeff Hiller as the Director. Additional casting will be announced soon.

The evening will be directed by Carl Andress, with choreography by Nathan Peck based on original choreography by Marcos Santana. Grammy and Emmy Award winner John McDaniel, who has written new orchestrations for the score, will serve as the evening's music director.

Proceeds for the evening with benefit the programs and services of the Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment.