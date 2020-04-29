French Notre Dame de Paris Musical Delays New York Premiere by Almost Two Years

Notre Dame de Paris, Richard Cocciante and Luc Plamondon's hit 1998 adaptation of the Victor Hugo novel, has delayed its New York premiere at Lincoln Center by almost two years.

Originally scheduled to run September 9-13, 2020 at the David H. Koch Theater, the production will now land in New York City July 13-17, 2022. The production, will be performed in French with English supertitles, a live orchestra, and a cast of 30.

"It gives me great excitement to bring this classic tale to the New York stage," producer Nicolas Talar said in a statement. "Almost two centuries after the novel captured imaginations, we have now been fortunate enough to share this extraordinary story to audiences worldwide for two decades and I am tremendously excited to bring this show to New York for the existing American fans and hopefully new ones."

The music is composed by Cocciante, with lyrics by Plamondon. Gilles Maheu directs, with choreography by Martino Müller.