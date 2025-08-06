AudienceView Unveils Embedded Marketing Suite Integrating Ticketing, Marketing, and Data

This new marketing suite is powered by Audience Republic, a leading platform in event marketing and audience engagement based in Sydney, Australia.

AudienceView, a global leader in event and experience commerce (and TheaterMania’s parent company), today announced the launch of its next-generation marketing suite. Powered by Audience Republic, it is the next milestone in AudienceView’s mission to help live event operators grow their audiences.

Disconnected ticketing and marketing systems have long resulting in missed opportunities, fragmented workflows, and operational inefficiencies. AudienceView’s enhanced platform—now featuring Audience Republic’s marketing engine—solves this challenge for live event marketing teams.

“Ticketing and marketing belong together. Disconnected and weakly integrated systems have held our industry back for years,” said AudienceView CEO Eric White. “By embedding Audience Republic’s world-class marketing automation capabilities into our platforms, we’re empowering box office and venue marketing teams to operate smarter, faster, and more collaboratively unlocking new levels of revenue, engagement, and loyalty.”

With Audience Republic marketing capabilities now embedded within AudienceView’s ticketing and fundraising platforms, live event organizations can now:

Gamify data capture campaigns, presale registrations, and targeted communications that maximize reach and ticket sales conversion.

Better segment CRM data to more deeply target by audience demographics and purchase intent.

Create vibrant digital marketing campaigns.

Easily deliver email, SMS, and social campaigns with all the right data and tools, all in one place.

Automate customized marketing journeys based on fan behavior ensuring every message is timely and relevant.

Measure campaign impact on actual tickets sold.

Building Audience Republic’s digital marketing tools into AudienceView’s live event ticketing platforms is a major step forward in the company’s journey to becoming the leading end-to-end event commerce platform.

This embedded marketing suite follows AudienceView’s successful introduction of payment and fraud capabilities. Now, organizations can manage ticket sales, payments, fraud protection, and advanced marketing workflows from a single, unified platform and partner.

“This is an incredibly exciting milestone for AudienceView and the entire live events industry,” said Jared Kristensen, CEO of Audience Republic. “By investing in Audience Republic’s proven marketing technology suite, we’re solving one of the biggest pain points live event operators face. We’re not just embedding systems—we’re transforming how organizations grow their audiences and drive results.”