Tony Winners Andrea Martin and Will Brill Join Cast of Meet the Cartozians

Complete casting has been announced for Second Stage Theater’s world premiere of Talene Monahon’s Meet the Cartozians, directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band’s Visit). Kicking off Second Stage Theater’s 47th season, Meet the Cartozians starts performances on October 29, with an official opening on November 17, at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

The company will feature Raffi Barsoumian (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Tony Award winner Will Brill (Stereophonic, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), two-time Tony Award winner Andrea Martin (Pippin, My Favorite Year), Nael Nacer (Prayer for the French Republic), Obie Award winner Susan Pourfar (Mary Jane), and Tamara Sevunts (Your Alice).

This new play about who gets to belong and at what cost follows two sets of Armenian Americans: one man fighting for legal recognition in the 1920s, and a century later, his descendant fighting for followers and a competent glam team.

The production will feature scenic design by Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design Stacey Derosier, and voice and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington. Additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.