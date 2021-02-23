Free Encore Stream of Jagged Little Pill Broadway Cast Concert Announced for March

A worldwide encore performance of Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert will take place on Saturday, March 6, at 7pm ET, benefiting the charitable organizations RAINN, Learn to Cope, GLAAD, and Color of Change.

The Jagged Little Pill cast reunion concert was first presented on December 13, filmed at Shubert Studios in New York City. The evening features stars Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, and more, alongside the show's Broadway band. The concert will be followed by a live Q&A.

Tickets to the encore stream of the event are free, with a suggested donation that will directly support the vital work of these charitable organizations. Nominated for 15 Tony Awards, Jagged Little Pill played its last performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 13, when all theaters shut down, and is expected to reopen after the Covid crisis. The musical features the songs of Alanis Morissette and a script by Diablo Cody.