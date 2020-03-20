Flashback Friday: Stephen Sondheim on Inside the Actors Studio

This Sunday, beloved Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim turns 90. Sondheim doesn't do much press anymore — he never really did — so when we came across this 1994 episode of Inside the Actor's Studio where he was the subject, we were astounded. Here, he's peppered with questions by host James Lipton, guides performances by Liz Callaway and Jim Walton, and takes part in the full Bernard Pivot questionnaire, with delightful results.