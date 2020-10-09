Flashback Friday: Oh, What a Disaster for Raúl Esparza in Evita

The major hope of every actor when they get onstage is to sing well and not fall. Unfortunately for Raúl Esparza, the latter half of that sentiment came true in Wisconsin. Back in 1999, the future Law & Order: SVU star was on tour with the musical Evita, taking on the leading role of Che. Within the first 10 minutes of the show one night, during "Oh, What a Circus," disaster struck while singing as he toppled backwards. Here, he tells us how he managed to crawl his way back to the spotlight.