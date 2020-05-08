Flashback Friday: Andrea Martin's High-Flying Turn in Pippin
American Repertory Theatre just released video of Martin's "No Time At All" from the 2012-13 revival.
Andrea Martin rightfully won a Tony for her performance in Diane Paulus's revival of Pippin, creating one of those performances that has gone down in the annals of theater history. This week, American Repertory Theatre, where the Broadway production originated, released a complete video of Martin's "No Time at All," complete with the trapeze act that stunned audiences nightly. Watch it below.
