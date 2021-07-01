Filming Wraps on Summoning Sylvia, a Gay Bachelor Party Horror Comedy

Filming has wrapped on Summoning Sylvia, a new LGBT horror comedy starring a bevy of Broadway stars including Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), and Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages). Veanne Cox (An American in Paris) stars as Sylvia, a murderous ghost summoned from the netherworld.

Written and directed by Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse (Indoor Boys), Summoning Sylvia is the story of a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn. Larry (Travis Coles) has been kidnapped by his three best friends Nico (Grande), Reggie (Iwata), and Kevin (Noah Ricketts) for a weekend getaway at a haunted house. But Larry forgot that he had promised his fiancé Jamie (Urie) that he would entertain his mysterious future brother-in-law Harrison (Nicholas Logan) that weekend. Larry invites Harrison to join the proceedings, and when the four friends perform a séance to summon the ghost of Sylvia (Cox), a woman who murdered her son Phillip (Camden Garcia) a century ago, they set off a night of terror and laughs.

A press statement on behalf of the film promises, "There will be wigs!"

