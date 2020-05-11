Filmed 1998 Stage Version of Cats to Stream Free on YouTube This Weekend

The 1998 filmed stage version of Cats will stream live on the Shows Must Go On YouTube channel beginning Friday, May 15. The free broadcast will launch at 2pm ET and be available for 48 hours. (It will only be available for 24 hours in the United Kingdom.)

Filmed at the Adelphi Theatre in 1997, this production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and T.S. Eliot's musical was directed for broadcast by David Mallet, choreographed by Gillian Lynne, and musical directed by Simon Lee. The original production was directed by Trevor Nunn.

The company of Cats was led by Elaine Paige as Grizabella, Ken Page as Old Deuteronomy, Sir John Mills as Gus, John Partridge as Rum Tum Tugger, Bryn Walters as Macavity, Jacob Brent as Mr. Mistoffelees, David Arneil as Skimbleshanks, Phyllida Crowley Smith as Victoria, James Brron as Bustopher Jones, and Susie McKenna as Jennyanydots.