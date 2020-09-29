Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga Starring in New Film Yellow Rose

Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga are among the stars of the new film Yellow Rose.

Directed by Diane Paragas and written by Paragas, Annie J. Howell, and Celena Cipriaso, Yellow Rose is the story of Rose, an undocumented Filipina teen living in Texas and dreaming of becoming a country music star. Her world is shattered when her mom suddenly gets picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rose, facing this new reality, is forced to flee the scene, leaving behind the only life she knows, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery as she searches for a new home in the honky-tonk world of Austin.

With Noblezada as Rose, the film also stars Princess Punzalan as her mother, Priscilla; Salonga as her estranged aunt, Gail; country singer Dale Watson; and Liam Booth and Libby Villari.

Sony Pictures and Stage 6 Films will release Yellow Rose on October 9.