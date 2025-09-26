Zombies Star Meg Donnelly to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge!

Meg Donnelly, star of the Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise will make her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! for an eight-week run November 11-March 1.

Donnelly played Taylor Otto in the ABC sitcom American Housewife (2016–2021), Addison Wells in the Disney Channel film series Zombies (2018–present), and Mary Campbell in the CW television series The Winchesters (2022–2023). Following an appearance earlier this year on The Masked Singer, she released an EP titled Dying Art.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the Baz Luhrmann film. Directed by Alex Timbers, the musical features a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

The show runs at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.