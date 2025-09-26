Lunt and Fontanne Documentary to Premiere at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

The new documentary This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys—telling the story of actors Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne—will have its premiere on Monday, October 6 at (appropriately) Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The film explores the three loves of Lunt and Fontanne: each other, the theater, and their Wisconsin estate called Ten Chimneys, where they invited theater artists to gather and develop new proects.

The documentary features appearances Alan Alda, Jason Alexander, Carol Channing, Tyne Daly, Colman Domingo, Olympia Dukakis, Barry Edelstein, Joel Grey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Alfred Molina, David Hyde Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, and Lynn Redgrave, with narration bySharon Lawrence.