TheaterMania Logo white orange
Film News

Lunt and Fontanne Documentary to Premiere at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys debuts in October.

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| Wisconsin |

September 26, 2025

default 716719
Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt
(© Vandamm Studio/New York Public Library for the Performing Arts)

The new documentary This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys—telling the story of actors Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne—will have its premiere on Monday, October 6 at (appropriately) Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The film explores the three loves of Lunt and Fontanne: each other, the theater, and their Wisconsin estate called Ten Chimneys, where they invited theater artists to gather and develop new proects.

The documentary features appearances Alan Alda, Jason Alexander, Carol Channing, Tyne Daly, Colman Domingo, Olympia Dukakis, Barry Edelstein, Joel Grey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Alfred Molina, David Hyde Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, and Lynn Redgrave, with narration bySharon Lawrence. 

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 09 24 124541

Watch the Final Wicked: For Good Trailer

The movie will be released on November 21.