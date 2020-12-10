Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Tariq Trotter, Wallace Shawn to Lead Waiting for Godot

Off-Broadway's the New Group will team with John Ridley's Nō Studios to create a slate of new theatrical projects in a variety of media. Filming begins in early 2021 and will be made available throughout the year.

Productions are as follows:

Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, directed by Scott Elliott, and starring Ethan Hawke (Vladimir), John Leguizamo (Estragon), Wallace Shawn (Lucky), Tariq Trotter (Pozzo), and Drake Bradshaw (Boy).

The Dinner, a new musical written and directed by Warren Adams, with music and lyrics by Brandon Victor Dixon and Michael Olatuja, rap lyrics by Ronve' O'Daniel, and poetry by Daniel J. Watts. The work, about six college friends who gather for dinner each year, will feature Dixon, and is produced in collaboration with WalkRunFly Productions and Shariffa Ali.

Lypsinka Must Be Destroyed… Again, written and performed by John Epperson and directed by Chloë Sevigny.

Singing Heads, a series of one-person micro-musicals based on real life, created by Richard Thoms (Jerry Springer: the Opera) and directed by Monet.

Donja R. Love's I Need Space, a new multi-episode web series about one man's struggle with love and loneliness.

Diane Exavier's Bernarda's Daughters, an audio play directed by Dominique Rider and inspired by Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba.

What I Did for Love, a documentary by Alexandra Shiva and Scott Elliott that follows a group of actors, including Edie Falco, who gather to rehearse Thomas Bradshaw's adaptation of Chekhov's The Seagull.

Further dates and details are still to be revealed. The New Group has also promised live, onstage productions of Wallace Shawn's The Fever and John Ridley and Tariq Trotter's musical Black No More, featuring John Clay III, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tamika Lawrence, Tracy Shayne, Theo Stockman, Tariq Trotter, and Maimouna Youssef.