Donna Murphy Joins Gossip Girl Reboot Cast on HBO Max

Two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy has joined the cast of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, taking on the role of the school headmistress, according to published reports.

Murphy joins an ensemble cast filled with theater stars, including Tony winner Laura Benanti, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, and Jason Gotay. Original Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Joshua Safran return for the project, with Safran also serving as showrunner.

Reportedly set in the same universe as the original Gossip Girl series, the HBO Max show will will follow a new group of wealthy private school students in contemporary Manhattan. The series, filming now, is expected to be released later this year.