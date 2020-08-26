Donja R. Love's Sugar In Our Wounds Among Play Readings Set for Play-PerView

Play-PerView has announced its September lineup of online benefit readings.

Jean Ann Douglas's Seneca Falls will be presented on Saturday, September 12, at 7pm ET, with a cast including Susannah Flood, April Matthis, Kelly McAndrew, Monique St. Cyr, Erin Wilhelmi, John Zdrojeski, and direction by Jess Chayes. The play is described as an "anachronistic triptych through late nights in the first 72 years of the women's suffrage movement: 72 years of...mostly a lot of waiting." It is a benefit for New Georges.

The entire original Manhattan Theatre Club cast of Donja R. Love's Sugar in Our Wounds will reunite for a reading on Saturday, September 19, at 7pm ET, directed by Malika Oyetimein. The play will feature Stephanie Berry, Sheldon Best, Fern Cozine, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, and Chinaza Uche, and will benefit Bebashi.

Finally, on September 27 at 7pm ET, Michael Laurence, John Glover, and Annette o'Toole will star in Laurence's Hamlet in Bed, benefiting Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre. Also featuring the original cast, the reading will be directed by Lisa Peterson.

