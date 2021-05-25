Debra Messing Joins Cast of Netflix's 13: The Musical Film Adaptation

Debra Messing has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's musical 13, which is currently in production in Canada.

Messing will co-star as the mother of leading character Evan, played by Eli Golden. The musical follows Evan's struggles with his parents' divorce, his impending bar mitzvah, and fitting in, following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana.

13 will be directed by Tamra Davis (Billy Madison) and adapted for the screen by composer and lyricist Brown and original book writer Robert Horn, who co-wrote the stage version with Dan Elish. Brown's wife, Georgia Stitt, serves as musical director, with Harvey Mason Jr. serving as executive music producer and Jamal Sims as choreographer.

The cast also includes Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, JD McCrary as Brett, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra, Jonathan Lengel as Archie, Ramon Reed as Eddie, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, Luke Islam as Carlos, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Cassie, Kayleigh Cerezo as Molly, Wyatt Moss as Zee, Liam Wignall as KC, and Khylia Aynne as Charlotte.