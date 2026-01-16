TheaterMania Logo white orange
John Mellencamp Musical Small Town Sets World Premiere

Naomi Wallace pens the story of Jack and Diane, two American kids growin’ up you know where.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Maine |

January 16, 2026

John Mellenkamp 2007 (cropped)
John Mellencamp
(© Staff Sgt. D. Myles Cullen, U.S. Air Force/Wikimedia Commons)

The John Mellencamp musical Small Town will have its world premiere October 1-November 1 at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, and featuring a book by Naomi Wallace, the show will have classic Mellancamp songs including “Jack and Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” and the title song.

Small Town follows Jack and Diane, two American kids growing up in the heartland.

Further information will be announced at a later date.

