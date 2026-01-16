John Mellencamp Musical Small Town Sets World Premiere

Naomi Wallace pens the story of Jack and Diane, two American kids growin’ up you know where.

The John Mellencamp musical Small Town will have its world premiere October 1-November 1 at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, and featuring a book by Naomi Wallace, the show will have classic Mellancamp songs including “Jack and Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” and the title song.

Small Town follows Jack and Diane, two American kids growing up in the heartland.

Further information will be announced at a later date.