Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow Joining Six on Broadway

Plus, original cast members Adrianna Hicks and Anna Uzele return to the Queendom.

Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail Barlow are among the six new Broadway stars of Six, beginning performances February 16 at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Returning to the show will be original Broadway cast members Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr, alongside Olivia Donalson, who returns to the role of Anna of Cleves.

Broadway vet/influencer Mulvaney will play Anne Boleyn, and Grammy-winning Unofficial Bridgerton Musical cocreator Barlow will play Katherine Howard.

A new Jane Seymour will be announced at a later date [rude].

Current alternates Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, and Aiyana Smash will continue in their respective roles.

Current cast members Najah Hetsberger, Gianna Yanelli, Kelsie Watts, Krystal Hernandez, Kay Sibal, and Taylor Marie Daniel conclude their runs on February 15.

Telling the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII, Six features a book and Tony-winning score by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage and has choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.