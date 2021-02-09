Dear Evan Hansen Launches Nationwide College Scholarship Essay Contest

Dear Evan Hansen has teamed up with the Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers Workshop to present the third annual "You Will Be Found" College Essay Writing Challenge. The nationwide contest will award one high school junior and senior with a $10,000 scholarship for the college of their choice.

Students wishing to participate should respond to the following prompt:

"Dear Evan Hansen, at its core, is a story about connection. During the past year, connection has never been more integral to our daily lives, yet we find ourselves in a moment where it requires more creativity than ever to maintain. In your essay, describe how you've managed to ensure those around you were a little less alone in recent months - or, alternatively, a moment where you yourself have found comfort in connection."

Essays should be no more than 650 words and should be specific, with a clear narrative arc. Upon submitting, participants will also be asked to provide their city, state, and zip code so they can be considered for supplemental regional prizes and recognition that may be awarded locally by venue partners. Entries will be accepted until 11:59pm on Monday, April 5, with submissions judged by members of the Dear Evan Hansen cast, global production teams, experts from Gotham Writers Workshop and the Broadway Education Alliance, and education directors and marketing teams from performing arts venues across the country. In addition to the scholarship, the production will host the winner at the show when the Broadway or touring production returns to the stage. Winner will be announced on May 10.

For more information and to enter, click here.