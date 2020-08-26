Crossword: This Is Going to Be an Amazing Puzzle, and Here's Why

In case you haven't heard, there's a Dear Evan Hansen movie in the works, so this week I thought it would be good to revisit the Broadway version while the show is on hiatus. Some of these clues are geared toward hardcore fans ("Last name of Evan's therapist"), but others are probably known to those who have a passing knowledge of the show. Either way, I hope you find it brings a little joy to your day. Happy puzzling! Sincerely, Pete.

Answers can be found below.























































Answers

Across: 2. BENPLATT 4. GLOVE 6. JARED 7. ALANA 8. BAYJONES 10. MUSICBOX 12. CONNOR 16. BARTHFELDMAN 18. SHERMAN 20. PAUL 22. FOUND

Down: 1. PASEK 3. POTTERYBARN 5. MEDIA 9. SEVENTEEN 11. ORCHARD 13. FISHER 14. MURPHY 15. ZOE 17. MAP 19. APPLE 21. LEFT