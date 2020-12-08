Daveed Diggs Releases Best Original Hanukkah Song Since Adam Sandler's

Tony winner Daveed Diggs and the Disney Channel have released his new original holiday song, "Puppy for Hanukkah." The tune was written and produced by Diggs and longtime creative partners William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes, and tells the story of a young boy whose family adopts a dog during the Festival of Lights. Watch the official music video below:

"I was honored when Disney Channel approached me to come up with a fresh Hanukkah tune and embraced the opportunity to share my love of music and a little piece of my culture," said Diggs, whose mother is Jewish. He performs the klezmer-inspired song with featured musicians Max Kaplan (clarinet) and Hal Rosenfeld (tsimbl and percussion). It was mixed by Steve Kaplan.