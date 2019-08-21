2019 Radio City Christmas Spectacular Sets Dates

The Madison Square Garden Company has announced that the 2019 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will run November 8-January 5, 2020.

The 2019 Spectacular will feature the new finale, "Christmas Lights," which was introduced in 2019. As the North Star appears, aerialists will fly across the stage as 100 drones form various shapes and patterns surrounding Santa Claus. The Rockettes will then be revealed as they perform new choreography in new costumes.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their unity both onstage and off.