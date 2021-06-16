Cynthia Erivo to Star in Movie Remake of The Rose

Cynthia Erivo will produce and star in a remake of the musical film The Rose.

The 1979 drama marked the film debut of star Bette Midler, and was loosely based on the life of Janis Joplin. It follows a self-destructive rock star who struggles to cope with the demands of her career and associates. The remake will pay homage to the original, while putting a contemporary spin on the material.

Erivo won a Grammy, Tony, and Emmy for starring in The Color Purple on Broadway. She is also a two-time Academy Award nominee.

Writer, director, and timeline for the film are still to be announced.