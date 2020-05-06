Central Park, New Series With Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs, to Premiere May 29

Central Park, a new animated musical comedy series helmed by Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, will premiere on May 29 on Apple TV .

The voice cast of Central Park is led by Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen, Kathryn Hahn as Paige, Kristen Bell as Molly, Tituss Burgess as Cole, Josh Gad as Birdie, Stanley Tucci as Bitsy, and Tony winner Daveed Diggs as Helen.

Created, written, and executive-produced by Bouchard, alongside Gad, Nora Smith, Sanjay Shah, and Halsted Sullivan, the series follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.