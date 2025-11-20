TheaterMania Logo white orange
Waiting for Godot, Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Recoups

The play is currently running at the Hudson Theatre through January 4.

| Broadway |

November 20, 2025

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in <i>Waiting for Godot</i> (© Andy Henderson)
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Waiting for Godot
(© Andy Henderson)

Tony- and Olivier-winning director and producer Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has recouped its initial investment of $7.5 million in eight weeks (week ending Sunday, November 9). It is the first production of the 2025-26 season to recoup.

The revival, running at the Hudson Theatre through Sunday, January 4, began performances on September 13.

The production also stars Brandon J. Dirden as Pozzo and Michael Patrick Thornton as Lucky. Completing the cast are Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams, who share the role of A Boy, and understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

The design team features set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, and hair and makeup designer Cheryl Thomas.

