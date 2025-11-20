Grammy Winner St. Vincent Joins the Cast of What to Wear at BAM

The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) has announced the full company for What to Wear at the BAM Harvey Theater, running January 15-18, 2026.

For the first time in 20 years, BAM remounts the post-rock opera What to Wear by avant-garde theater artist Richard Foreman and composer Michael Gordon. The production, a collaboration between BAM, Beth Morrison Projects, and Bang on a Can, features creative direction by Big Dance Theater co-founders Annie-B Parson (American Utopia) and Paul Lazar (We’re Gonna Die).

The Grammy-winning musician, singer, and songwriter St. Vincent joins the production as a featured performer. Principal vocalists are Sarah Frei (soprano 1), Sophie Delphis (soprano 2), Hai-Ting Chinn (mezzo-soprano), and Morgan Mastrangelo (tenor).

The vocal ensemble includes Weiyu Wang, Kaileigh Riess, Leilah Rosen, Kira Dills-DeSurra, Jordan Jones, and Zen Wu. The movement ensemble features dance captain devika wickremesinghe, Lindy Fines, Hallie Chametzky, Lilly Lorber, Annika Mankin, Celeste Goldes, Addie Levandowski, and Chloe Claudel.

The production features set design by Richard Foreman, lighting design by Joe Levasseur, sound design by Garth MacAleavey, costume design by E.B. Brooks, and music direction by Alan Pierson.