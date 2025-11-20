Disney Legend Jodi Benson and More Stars Announced for Pen Pals Extension

The producers of Pen Pals announced the production’s fourth and final extension, through March 15, at the DR2 Theatre. Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, the play unfolds through five decades of letters between two women, Bernie and Mags, who never meet in person.

Added to the rotating cast of actors are an encore performance of Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue) and Maureen McCormick (The Brady Bunch), and newcomers Emmy nominee Melora Hardin (The Office), Gina Torres (Suits), two-time Tony nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), Disney Legend and Tony nominee Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid), and Tony nominee Marcia Mitzman Gaven (The Who’s Tommy).

The complete upcoming Pen Pals cast schedule is as follows:

Nov 25 – Dec 7: Paige Davis (Chicago) and Montego Glover (Memphis)

Dec 10 – Dec 21: Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Emily Skinner (Side Show)

Dec 23 – Jan 4: Veanne Cox (Cinderella) and Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie)

Jan 7 – Jan 18: Sharon Lawrence and Maureen McCormick

Jan 21 – Feb 1: Randy Graff (City of Angels) and Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone)

Feb 4 – Feb 15: Melora Hardin and TBD

Feb 18 – Mar 1: Gina Torres and Carmen Cusack

Mar 4 – Mar 15: Jodi Benson and Marcia Mitzman Gaven

The creative team includes scenic designer Jessica Parks, costume designer David C. Woolard, lighting designer Jill Nagle, and sound designer Nick Simone.

Pen Pals partners with Susan G. Komen to donate 5% of ticket sales and 100% of customer donations to support breast cancer research and awareness initiatives.