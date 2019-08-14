Celia Keenan-Bolger to Be Honored by ACLU/NYCLU

To Kill a Mockingbird Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger will be honored at the ACLU and the NYCLU's upcoming My Body My Business: Broadway Stands Up for Freedom concert on Monday, October 28, at Town Hall.

Keenan-Bolger will receive the newly renamed Michael Friedman Award, honoring her pursuit of social justice throughout her life and career. The producing organization Level Forward, created by Adrienne Becker, Abigail Disney, Rachel Gould, Eva Price, and Angie Wang, will also be honored for its commitment to projects spearheaded by women and people of color.

Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin will direct the event.