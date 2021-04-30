Cast Announced for Film of Jason Robert Brown's Musical 13

Netflix has announced casting for the upcoming film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's musical 13.

The company will include Eli Golden as Evan, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, JD McCrary as Brett, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra, Jonathan Lengel as Archie, Ramon Reed as Eddie, Nolen Dubuc as Malcolm, Luke Islam as Carlos, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Cassie, Kayleigh Cerezo as Molly, Wyatt Moss as Zee, Liam Wignall as KC, and Khylia Aynne as Charlotte.

13 will be directed by Tamra Davis (Billy Madison) and adapted for the screen by composer and lyricist Brown and original book writer Robert Horn, who co-wrote the stage version with Dan Elish. Brown's wife, Georgia Stitt, serves as musical director.

In 13, Evan grapples with his parents' divorce following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.