Bryan Cranston and Sally Field to Star in Streamed Reading of Love Letters

Two-time Tony winner Bryan Cranston and two-time Oscar winner Sally Field will star in a one-night-only reading of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters, on Thursday, May 21 at 8pm ET.

Love Letters explores the friendship of rebellious artist Melissa Gardner (Field) and straitlaced lawyer-turned-politician Andrew Makepeace Ladd III (Cranston) through the letters they wrote to each other over the course of 50 years.

Jerry Zaks will direct the reading, which will be presented by Broadway's Best Shows and will benefit the Actors Fund. Love Letters will only air once, and TheaterMania will feature the link on Thursday for public viewing.