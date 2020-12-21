Brian Cox Plays Santa Claus in Arian Moayed's New Radio Play The Man in Red

Arian Moayed (Succession) has announced the release of his new Christmas radio play, The Man in Red. The work, with original music by Butch Phelps, is available now for free on all streaming platforms.

The Man in Red is described as follows: "Seconds before liftoff on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus' eyes are fixated on the Naughty List and on one name in particular: Melody Sanchez. With hardships piling on at home, it is getting more difficult than ever for her to believe. When Santa makes a crash landing, he does the unthinkable and quits Christmas. Will Santa overcome his doubts and unveil his own truth and kindness?"

Moayed's play features his Succession costar, Brian Cox, as Santa Claus, alongside Aimee Carrero, Brandon Dirden, Brendan Donaldson, Rodney Gardiner, Jayne Houdyshell, Sue Jean Kim, Javier Muñoz, Phylicia Rashad, Lily Santiago, Lauren Sharpe, and Cecilia Suárez. It is produced by Sarah Flamm, with the album produced by Daniel Kluger and Matt Shane. Moayed wrote, directed, and serves as executive producer.