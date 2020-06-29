Beyoncé to Release Lion King-Inspired Visual Album Film Black Is King on Disney Plus

Twenty-four-time Grammy winner Beyoncé will debut Black Is King, a new visual album inspired by the lessons of The Lion King, on July 31, 2020, on Disney Plus.

The visual album, presented by her company Parkwood Entertainment, drops on the one-year anniversary of the Lion King remake, in which Beyoncé played Nala. Black Is King "reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father's teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne."

Black Is King is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, and stars the album's featured artists, with songs including "My Power," "Mood 4 Eva," and "Brown Skin Girl."

Watch the trailer below:

