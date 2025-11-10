The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Returns to the Met in December

The run will feature the final operatic performances of mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, who is retiring from the stage.

The Met’s production of the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, staged by James Robinson, will run December 2-January 24, 2026, for 13 performances, marking the opera’s 90th anniversary. The production premiered in 2019 and returned in 2021.

This run will feature the final operatic performances of mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, who made her Met debut in 1995 in the title role of Bizet’s Carmen. She will retire from the stage following her closing performance as Maria on January 24.

The production also features conductor Kwamé Ryan in his company debut, leading a cast that includes bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Porgy, soprano Brittany Renee as Bess, and sopranos Vuvu Mpofu and Jazmine Saunders sharing the role of Clara, all making their Met debuts. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green (Mozart’s Don Giovanni) returns to the Met as Crown.

Additional cast members include baritone Benjamin Taylor as Jake, tenor Frederick Ballentine as Sportin’ Life, sopranos Latonia Moore and Leah Hawkins sharing the role of Serena, and mezzo-soprano Tichina Vaughn as Maria for two performances. Click here for casting by date.

The creative team includes set designer Michael Yeargan, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Donald Holder, projection designer Luke Halls, choreographer Camille A. Brown, and fight director David Leong.