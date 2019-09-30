Broadway's Be More Chill to Make UK Debut Off-West End

Broadway's Be More Chill will transfer to London to make its UK premiere at the Other Palace on February 12. With original music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, Be More Chill is based on the novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini.

Be More Chill is described as "the atypical love story of a boy, a girl....and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy is desperately trying to fit in. The girl's longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer just wants to take over the world."

Joining Iconis and Tracz on the creative team are director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, and music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall.

Casting for the UK production will be announced at a later date.

