Ayad Akhtar to Release Latest Book, Homeland Elegies, in September

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar will release his latest novel, Homeland Elegies, on September 15 via publisher Little, Brown and Company.

Homeland Elegies is described as follows: "Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home...Ayad Akhtar forges a new narrative voice to capture a country in which debt has ruined countless lives and the gods of finance rule, where immigrants live in fear, and where the nation's unhealed wounds wreak havoc around the world. Akhtar attempts to make sense of it all through the lens of a story about one family, from a heartland town in America to palatial suites in Central Europe to guerrilla lookouts in the mountains of Afghanistan, and spares no one — least of all himself — in the process."

Akhtar is the author of Disgraced, which earned a Pulitzer Prize, as well as Junk and The Invisible Hand. His first novel is titled American Dervish and was published in 2012.