Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to Lead Ragtime Reunion Concert

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell will headline a one-night benefit concert of Ragtime on April 27 at the Minskoff Theatre. The show will be dedicated to the memory of fellow original cast member Marin Mazzie, and will benefit the Actors Fund.

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and a book by Terrence McNally. McDonald and Mitchell originated the roles of Sarah and Coalhouse. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Stafford Arima will direct, with David Loud serving as music supervisor and James Moore serving as musical director and conductor.