Ann Reinking Scholarship for Young Aspiring Dancers Announced

Off The Lane has announced the creation of the Ann Reinking Scholarship, which will be presented this November to mark Reinking's first birthday since her death in December 2020.

The Ann Reinking Scholarship will be awarded annually to a young dancer moving to New York City to help them in their artistic endeavors. Inspired by Reinking's own story of moving to New York from Seattle with little more than a dream, this scholarship will not only help support a young dancer monetarily, but it will also help create a community, home base, and network of people in the industry to set them on a path of success and give them a leg up in the business. The scholarship in the amount of $5,000 will be awarded once a year.

The award is open to all young dancers, regardless of specialty. Submissions will begin in May. Hinton Battle, Gregory Butler, Gary Chryst, Mindy Cooper, Dylis Croman, Charlotte d'Amboise, Erzebet-Liz Foldi, Joel Grey, Marilu Henner, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune, William Whitener, Peter Talbert, and Chris Reinking Stuart make up the advisory board.

