All the Theater Vets You Can Find in Disney's Upcoming Star Wars and Marvel Shows

Earlier this month, the Walt Disney Company announced its many plans for the future of the Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises. A lot of the upcoming shows, which will be seen on Disney Plus, will feature Broadway and other stage vets. Here is a quick rundown of what you can expect for 2021 and 2022.

Sign up for Disney Plus here.

Star Wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor (The Real Thing) will return to the Star Wars franchise, reprising his titular performance in a series that's set a decade after Revenge of the Sith. Shooting is set to begin in early 2021.

Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson (Rent) returns to the live-action version of the character Ahsoka Tano, which she first played in season two of The Mandalorian. It is expected to take place in the same timeline as that show.

Andor

Diego Luna headlines this Rogue One prequel series, which also stars theater vets Alan Tudyk (Spamalot), Fiona Shaw (The Testament of Mary), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Genevieve O'Reilly (The Ferryman), and Kyle Soller (The Inheritance). Filming began earlier this fall in anticipation of a 2022 release.

The Acolyte

Details about this series are scarce, but it will take place during the High Republic era, hundreds of years before The Phantom Menace. It is created by Leslye Headland, the mastermind behind Netflix's Russian Doll and the playwright of Bachelorette and Assistance.

Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie (A Behanding in Spokane) and Sebastian Stan (Picnic) reprise their title performances in this six-episode series that debuts on March 19.

Loki

2020 Tony nominee Tom Hiddleston (Betrayal) returns to the role of Loki in this new series, which premiers in May 2021.

What If...?

This new animated anthology series, premiering in mid-2021, explores what happens if major Marvel moments occurred differently. Jeffrey Wright (Topdog/Underdog) narrates the show as the Watcher, with a cast made up of stagey Marvel vets including Hayley Atwell, Dominic Cooper, Jeff Goldblum, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and more.

Hawkeye

This 2021 series stars Jeremy Renner in the title role, alongside Broadway vets Fra Fee (The Ferryman) and Brian d'Arcy James (Something Rotten!).

She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany (Network) headlines this new series, alongside Mark Ruffalo (The Price), reprising his work as Bruce Banner/the Hulk.