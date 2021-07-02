All-Asian American Gentleman's Guide to Stream on Broadway On Demand

Broadway On Demand will stream CollaborAzian's production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder beginning on July 15. Tony Award winner Lea Salonga will make a special appearance as the host of this abridged version of Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak's Tony Award-winning musical, which will feature an all-Asian American cast and production team. The stream will be available through July 22.

The cast includes Cindy Cheung, Karl Josef Co, Ali Ewoldt, Diane Phelan, and Thom Sesma. Steven Cuevas serves as music director. Alan Muraoka directs.

"Historically, Asian American artists have been marginalized in media and on stage and productions like this help to spotlight the tremendous talent that has been overlooked," said Salonga. "We're here to show the world that we are here, and we are fantastic."

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit coalition that tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

Tickets are available here.