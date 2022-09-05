With Emmy Wins, Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr are Now a Tony Away From an EGOT

Musicians Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr are now just a Tony Award away from reaching the coveted EGOT status, after victories over the weekend at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Former Beatles McCartney and Starr won in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category as producers of Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back.

Adele won her first Emmy in the pre-recorded Variety Special category for Adele: One Night Only.

Finally, Eminem won in the live Variety Special category for his Super Bowl halftime show appearance earlier this year.

All four musicians already have Oscars and Grammys, and with these Emmys, all they need to do is either write, direct, design, star in, or produce a Broadway show that's good enough to get to the stage at Radio City.