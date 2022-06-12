With Best Musical Win for A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson Achieves Her EGOT

Jennifer Hudson has achieved the coveted EGOT status with A Strange Loop's Best Musical win at the Tony Awards tonight.

Hudson is among the Michael R. Jackson-musical's starry list of producers, leading her to the "T" in her award collection. She won an Oscar for Dreamgirls and a Daytime Emmy for Baba Yaga, as well a pair of Grammys: one for her self-titled album, the other for the Broadway revival cast recording of The Color Purple.

She becomes the only the 17th EGOT winner in history, joining the likes of Whoopi Goldberg (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and John Legend (Jitney), who also earned their Tonys as theatrical producers. Other EGOT winners include Robert Lopez, Alan Menken, Rita Moreno, and Mel Brooks.