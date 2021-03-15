2021 Oscar Noms Revealed; Leslie Odom Jr., Emerald Fennell, Chadwick Boseman Top List

The theater community was well-represented with this year's Oscar nominations, announced earlier this morning by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. A host of Broadway and Broadway-adjacent titles and artists made the list, with two nominations going to Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. for his work in One Night in Miami...

Odom Jr. was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his turn as Sam Cooke, and also earned a Best Original Song nomination for the film's Speak Now, alongside co-writer Sam Ashworth. The acclaimed film was surprisingly shut out of other categories it was expected to be nominated in, including Best Picture and Best Director (Regina King), but Kemp Powers, who adapted his award-winning stage play of One Night in Miami... for the screen, was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Also in the Adapted Screenplay category, playwrights Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller have been nominated for the film of Zeller's Tony-nominated play The Father, which received six nominations, including Best Picture, with nods for leading actor Anthony Hopkins and supporting actress Olivia Colman.

Hopkins is up against Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star Chadwick Boseman, who earned a posthumous nomination for his performance in the August Wilson adaptation. Boseman's leading lady, Viola Davis, received a nomination in the Leading Actress category, with legendary costume designer Ann Roth being recognized in that category for her work. At 89, the legendary Roth ties with writer James Ivory and documentarian Agnès Varda for the oldest Academy Award nominee in history.

Promising Young Woman, from writer and director Emerald Fennell, earned five nods, including three for Fennell, who, with Andrew Lloyd Webber, is currently working on a new stage musical version of Cinderella. Carey Mulligan, the star of Promising Young Woman, is nominated in the Leading Actress category, alongside fellow stage vets Davis, Frances McDormand (Nomadland), and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman).

The Oscars will take place on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

For a complete list of Oscar nominees, click here.