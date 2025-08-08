On Wednesday, August 6, Hamilton celebrated 10 years on Broadway.

The invite-only evening anniversary performance was a fundraiser for the Hispanic Federation’s Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, a multi-ethnic, multi-racial coalition of 14 leading national immigrant service providers. Funds raised will go to support the critical work of its members in the areas of legal and social services, public education, and advocacy.

The evening was also a benefit for The Public Theater, where Hamilton began.

After the show, audience members entered a #Hamilten block party.

Questlove DJ’d from the marquee of the Richard Rodgers Theatre.