Photo Flash

Hamilton Celebrates 10th Anniversary on Broadway

Current and past cast members gathered onstage for the landmark event.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

August 8, 2025

2025 08 06 TheaterMania Hamilton 10th Anniversary 28
Hamilton celebrated its 10th anniversary on Broadway on Wednesday, August 6.
(© Tricia Baron)

On Wednesday, August 6, Hamilton celebrated 10 years on Broadway.

2025 08 06 TheaterMania Hamilton 10th Anniversary 38
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Hamilton family
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 08 06 TheaterMania Hamilton 10th Anniversary 21
Director Thomas Kail
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 08 06 TheaterMania Hamilton 10th Anniversary 5
A post-curtain speech from producer Jeffrey Seller
(© Tricia Baron)

The invite-only evening anniversary performance was a fundraiser for the Hispanic Federation’s Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, a multi-ethnic, multi-racial coalition of 14 leading national immigrant service providers. Funds raised will go to support the critical work of its members in the areas of legal and social services, public education, and advocacy.

2025 08 06 TheaterMania Hamilton 10th Anniversary 4
Jeffrey Seller
(© Tricia Baron)

The evening was also a benefit for The Public Theater, where Hamilton began.

2025 08 06 TheaterMania Hamilton 10th Anniversary 30
Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo
(© Tricia Baron)

After the show, audience members entered a #Hamilten block party.

2025 08 06 TheaterMania Hamilton 10th Anniversary 53
Outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre
(© Tricia Baron)

Questlove DJ’d from the marquee of the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

2025 08 06 TheaterMania Hamilton 10th Anniversary 52
Questlove
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 08 06 TheaterMania Hamilton 10th Anniversary 58
#Hamilten merch
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 08 06 TheaterMania Hamilton 10th Anniversary 61
Stranger Things wished its neighbor Hamilton a Happy 10th Anniversary!
(© Tricia Baron)

