Hadestown Celebrates 2,000 Performances Way Down Under the Ground

André De Shields, Patrick Page, and more of the Hadestown family were on hand for the milestone.

Last night, Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown celebrated 2,000 performances on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Hadestown had its first preview on March 22, 2019, and opened on April 17, 2019.

It went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical of 2019.

Following curtain call, the company performed a special rendition of “Cups” in which dozens of alumni joined them onstage.