TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Hadestown Celebrates 2,000 Performances Way Down Under the Ground

André De Shields, Patrick Page, and more of the Hadestown family were on hand for the milestone.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

August 8, 2025

2025 08 07 TheaterMania Hadestown 2000th Performance 38
The Hadestown family raise their Cups at the show’s 2,000th performance on Thursday, August 7, at the Walter Kerr Theatre.
(© Tricia Baron)

Last night, Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown celebrated 2,000 performances on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

2025 08 07 TheaterMania Hadestown 2000th Performance 36
Original Hades Patrick Page
(© Tricia Baron)

Hadestown had its first preview on March 22, 2019, and opened on April 17, 2019.

2025 08 07 TheaterMania Hadestown 2000th Performance 35
Original Hermes André De Shields
(© Tricia Baron)

It went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical of 2019.

2025 08 07 TheaterMania Hadestown 2000th Performance 30
Raising their Cups
(© Tricia Baron)

Following curtain call, the company performed a special rendition of “Cups” in which dozens of alumni joined them onstage.

2025 08 07 TheaterMania Hadestown 2000th Performance 6
Current cast members Phillip Boykin, Lana Gordon, Myra Molloy, and Ali Louis Bourzgui
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 08 07 TheaterMania Hadestown 2000th Performance 31
Happy 2,000th performance, Hadestown!
(© Tricia Baron)

Featured In This Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon

Watch Ethan Hawke Channel Lorenz Hart in the Trailer for Blue Moon

The movie also stars Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott.