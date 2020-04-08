2020 Drama Desk Awards to Go Ahead as Planned

The 2020 Drama Desk Awards will be presented as planned in an online ceremony this spring. The organization will move forward with announcing nominees on April 21, with winners revealed May 31. They will use March 11 as a season end date.

Additional details about the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards nominations and winners announcements will be determined as the situation allows and announced at a later date. Dates remain subject to change as events unfold in New York.

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, off-Broadway, and off-off-Broadway.